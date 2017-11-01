Cardinals' David Johnson: Wants to play this season
Johnson (wrist) wants to play again this season if he's medically cleared at some point, Kevin Zimmerman of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports. "It really just depends on, when I have the cast off, how long it takes the stiffness and soreness to go away," he told Adam Schefter of ESPN earlier this week.
On Tuesday, head coach Bruce Arians seemed to put the kibosh on any chance Johnson had to return this season. "Right now, I doubt it," Arians said. After losing Johnson in Week 1 and Carson Palmer (broken arm) in Week 7, the Cardinals will be without arguably two of their three top offensive players for at least the next month, which could serve to sink the campaign. No matter the team's record if (or when) he completes his recovery, Johnson has a desire to get back on the field. Unfortunately, he couldn't work out until recently because stitches from the surgery had to remain dry to avoid the potential for infection or a setback. In the end, a potential return will depend on when the cast is removed from his left wrist, at which point he'll begin the rehab process.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Return unlikely this season•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Still not sure if he'll be back•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Thanksgiving return possible•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Targeting December return•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Moved to IR•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Wrist surgery on tap, to miss 2-to-3 months•
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...