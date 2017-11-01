Cardinals' David Johnson: Wants to play this season

Johnson (wrist) wants to play again this season if he's medically cleared at some point, Kevin Zimmerman of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports. "It really just depends on, when I have the cast off, how long it takes the stiffness and soreness to go away," he told Adam Schefter of ESPN earlier this week.

On Tuesday, head coach Bruce Arians seemed to put the kibosh on any chance Johnson had to return this season. "Right now, I doubt it," Arians said. After losing Johnson in Week 1 and Carson Palmer (broken arm) in Week 7, the Cardinals will be without arguably two of their three top offensive players for at least the next month, which could serve to sink the campaign. No matter the team's record if (or when) he completes his recovery, Johnson has a desire to get back on the field. Unfortunately, he couldn't work out until recently because stitches from the surgery had to remain dry to avoid the potential for infection or a setback. In the end, a potential return will depend on when the cast is removed from his left wrist, at which point he'll begin the rehab process.