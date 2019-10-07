Cardinals' David Johnson: Week 6 status uncertain

Coach Kliff Kingsbury indicated Johnson (back) isn't guaranteed to be available for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson had the back issue surface during Sunday's win over the Bengals, though he played through the injury and remained in the game through the Cardinals' final drive. The 27-year-old's potential availability should receive additional clarity when Arizona retakes the practice field Wednesday.

