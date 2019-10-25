Cardinals' David Johnson: Will be game-time call
Coach Kliff Kingsbury considers Johnson (ankle) a game-time decision Sunday at New Orleans, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Such is the company line, as GM Steve Keim said the same thing Friday morning, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. Still, Johnson didn't take the practice field this week as he focused on rehabilitation of his ankle injury, so it's unclear exactly what kind of role can be expected of him if he's in fact active. If the team ends up ruling Johnson out approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Chase Edmonds again will get an opportunity to show of his all-around ability.
