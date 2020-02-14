Cardinals' David Johnson: Won't be cut

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said Johnson won't be released this offseason, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. "Cutting him is not an option," Keim said. "You can't just have one back."

Keim merely states the obvious, considering Johnson's three-year, $39 million extension includes a fully guaranteed $10.2 million base salary for 2020, per overthecap.com. A trade isn't out of the question, but the Cardinals presumably would need to give up something else -- or renegotiate Johnson's contract to eat some of the salary -- to facilitate a trade for for a 28-year-old running back who hasn't looked especially good since 2016. Johnson did produce 10.3 yards per catch and 7.9 per target in 2019, so he still has value for passing downs if nothing else. Fellow running back Kenyan Drake can become an unrestricted free agent in March, while Chase Edmonds has two years remaining on his rookie contract.