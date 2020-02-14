Cardinals' David Johnson: Won't be cut
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said Johnson won't be released this offseason, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. "Cutting him is not an option," Keim said. "You can't just have one back."
Keim merely states the obvious, considering Johnson's three-year, $39 million extension includes a fully guaranteed $10.2 million base salary for 2020, per overthecap.com. A trade isn't out of the question, but the Cardinals presumably would need to give up something else -- or renegotiate Johnson's contract to eat some of the salary -- to facilitate a trade for for a 28-year-old running back who hasn't looked especially good since 2016. Johnson did produce 10.3 yards per catch and 7.9 per target in 2019, so he still has value for passing downs if nothing else. Fellow running back Kenyan Drake can become an unrestricted free agent in March, while Chase Edmonds has two years remaining on his rookie contract.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Interesting offseason ahead•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Earns four touches Week 16•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Notches just three carries Sunday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Scores TD despite limited workload•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Six touches in loss•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Has unknown role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panthers look explosive under Joe Brady
The Panthers have some questions at quarterback and offensive line, but the team's star running...
-
Dynasty Trade Values Chart
Heath Cummings reveals his Dynasty trade chart and explains how he came up with Patrick Mahomes...
-
XFL Week 1 review, Week 2 preview
Ben Gretch goes over some of the key data from Week 1 in the XFL, focusing on playing time...
-
2/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and the rest of the...
-
WR Dynasty Tiers
Heath Cummings says another young wave of talent is taking over the wide receiver position.
-
2/10 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects the newly-released 2020 rankings, debating players...