Cardinals' David Johnson: Won't practice Wednesday

Johnson (ankle) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson's situation is growing increasingly murky for fantasy purposes. The 27-year-old spent the last couple of weeks nursing ankle and back injuries, ultimately logging only one carry in the Week 7 win over the Giants despite being active. The Cardinals then signed Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris to the 53-man roster Wednesday, providing insurance and depth at running back. Considering how effective Chase Edmonds was versus New York -- he scored three times and accumulated 150 scrimmage yards -- it's difficult to discern how Arizona's backfield reps will be distributed when Johnson is fully healthy.

