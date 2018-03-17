Cardinals' David Johnson: Working with new QB
Johnson will be working alongside quarterback Sam Bradford in 2018 after the latter signed with the Cardinals on Friday.
The addition of Bradford clears up the major question mark within the Cards offense in the wake of Carson Palmer's retirement. Like Palmer, Bradford brings along a teeming medical chart, including a bone bruise in his knee that contained him to two appearances in 2017. When on the field, though, he completed 71.8 percent of his passes in 17 games as a Viking, which should benefit Johnson's do-it-all nature. Although his third season was all but wiped away by a dislocated left wrist, Johnson has ripped off runs at 4.3 YPC, corralled 122 of 186 passes and scored 32 offensive touchdowns in 33 career contests, so he should still be among the first running backs selected once fantasy draft season arrives.
