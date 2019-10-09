Cardinals' David Johnson: Works on side Wednesday
Johnson (back) worked out on the side during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Prior to the session, coach Kliff Kingsbury told Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site, "We're going to try to work him in today and see where it goes. We like the progress he's made. Hopefully that continues this week." Johnson played through what Kingsbury termed a "bad back" in Sunday's win at Cincinnati but still notched 156 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches. If Johnson ends up yielding snaps this weekend against the Falcons, whether it's some or all of them, Chase Edmonds is the next man up in Arizona's backfield.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Week 6 status uncertain•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Plays through back injury•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Tops 150 scrimmage yards•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Huge Week 4 outing as pass catcher•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: No designation, but wears brace Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including waiver priorities...
-
Week 6 Waivers: Injury replacements
With Saquon Barkley and David Johnson potentially out in Week 6, their replacements should...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With four teams on bye in Week 6, you'll have to reach deeper than usual for running back help....
-
Week 6 news & notes: Darnold's return
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 6.
-
Time to panic?
The Fantasy team rates how worried they are about Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, Joe Mixon, Aaron...