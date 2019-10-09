Cardinals' David Johnson: Works on side Wednesday

Johnson (back) worked out on the side during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Prior to the session, coach Kliff Kingsbury told Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site, "We're going to try to work him in today and see where it goes. We like the progress he's made. Hopefully that continues this week." Johnson played through what Kingsbury termed a "bad back" in Sunday's win at Cincinnati but still notched 156 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches. If Johnson ends up yielding snaps this weekend against the Falcons, whether it's some or all of them, Chase Edmonds is the next man up in Arizona's backfield.