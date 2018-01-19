Cardinals' David Johnson: Wrist healed

In a podcast interview, Johnson said his wrist is healed and his strength and full range of motion are returning, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.

A good sign for the highly-touted running back as he heads into the offseason, looking to put the injury-riddled 2017 campaign behind him. Although the reports say the wrist if fully healed, the injury is still something to keep an eye on heading into offseason workouts.

