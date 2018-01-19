Cardinals' David Johnson: Wrist healed
In a podcast interview, Johnson said his wrist is healed and his strength and full range of motion are returning, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.
A good sign for the highly-touted running back as he heads into the offseason, looking to put the injury-riddled 2017 campaign behind him. Although the reports say the wrist if fully healed, the injury is still something to keep an eye on heading into offseason workouts.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Needs to be full strength for return•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Still experiencing stiffness in wrist•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: May not play again this season•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: No timetable set for return•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Gets cast removed•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Wants to play this season•
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....