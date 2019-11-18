Cardinals' David Johnson: Zero touches in Sunday's loss
Johnson failed to touch the ball in Sunday's 36-26 loss to the 49ers.
Coach Kliff Kingsbury suggested during the week he would use a backfield committee Sunday, but it turned out to be a committee of one as Kenyan Drake turned 22 touches into 80 scrimmage yards. It's not clear whether Johnson's lack of use was due to strategy, him still not being 100 percent or some other reason, but his relegation to a backup role since the acquisition of Drake is a serious concern to anyone with fantasy shares in the RB. The Cards will be on bye in Week 12, and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) could get healthy during the break, creating even more competition for Johnson down the stretch.
