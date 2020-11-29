Hopkins caught five of seven targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Patriots.
Hopkins' target share was limited in a difficult matchup with star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, but he still led Arizona in targets, catches and receiving yards. Unfortunately for Hopkins and the Cardinals, a late Zane Gonzalez miss on a go-ahead field goal attempt opened the door for the Patriots to kick the winning field goal on the game's final play. Hopkins has 77 catches for 967 yards heading into a Week 13 matchup against the Rams, leaving him just 33 yards shy of reaching 1,000 for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.
More News
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Full practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Dealing with Illness•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Contained in Week 11 loss•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Hauls in miraculous game-winning TD•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Quiet in loss to Dolphins•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Performs well through injury•