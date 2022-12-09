Hopkins (illness) was a full participant at Friday's walk-through practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hopkins was held out of the Cardinals' first practice session of the week Thursday due to the ailment, but his ability to take every rep one day later clears up any concern about his status heading into Monday's game against the Patriots. Since debuting in Week 7 after serving a six-game suspension to begin the season, Hopkins has stepped into a high-volume role in the Arizona passing game. In six appearances, Hopkins has cobbled together a 49-574-3 receiving line on 64 targets.
