Hopkins (undisclosed) participated in the open part of Monday's practice, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hopkins has been in and out of the lineup since mid-August with what was termed early on as hamstring tightness. The Cardinals aren't required to file their first injury report of the season until Wednesday, so it's unclear if the offseason addition has received clearance for all on-field activities. In any case, Hopkins' presence Monday is a sign that he's trending in the right direction for a Week 1 matchup at San Francisco.