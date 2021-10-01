Hopkins (ribs) practiced in full Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
During the portion of Thursday's session open to the media, Hopkins was seen stretching and running routes, marking his most visible on-field work during the past two weeks of prep, according to Alex Weiner of SI.com. With his return to a full practice, Hopkins is past his rib injury and in line to serve as the Cardinals' No. 1 WR, not only in name, but in terms of production. While playing through the pain Week 3 at Jacksonville, he logged a team-high 92-percent share of the snaps on offense among Cardinals wide receivers but had just three catches (on six targets) for 21 yards. Meanwhile, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk both put up at least 100 yards receiving.
