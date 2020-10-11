Hopkins caught six of seven targets for 131 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

For most of the game, Hopkins was once again limited to short grabs, but that script got thrown out on one drive in the fourth quarter when he hauled in a 45-yard grab down the sideline, then capped the scoring on the afternoon with a 37-yard TD. Hopkins has now topped 130 receiving yards in three of his first five games as a Cardinal, and he'll be in a strong position to do it again in Week 6 against a reeling Cowboys defense.