Hopkins (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After sitting out Wednesday's session due to a hip issue, Hopkins made some progress with an appearance on the field Thursday. He's regularly received days off in his first season with the Cardinals, so the increase in reps is consistent with his weekly preparation. Friday's injury report could clear up Hopkins' status entirely for Sunday's game with the Rams in L.A.
