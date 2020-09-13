Hopkins caught 14 of 16 targets for 151 yards during Sunday's 24-20 win over the 49ers.
Hopkins drew a whopping 43-percent target share in this one and torched one of the best defensive units in the NFL from a season ago. He was limited mostly to shorter catches but did a large chunk of damage on a 33-yard gain in the fourth quarter that came within a whisker of a touchdown, setting up Kenyan Drake's decisive one-yard plunge. Hopkins appears to have settled in just fine with his new offensive scheme and should be considered an elite fantasy option in next Sunday's matchup with Washington.
