Hopkins (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic reports.

Hopkins steadily increased his involvement in practice throughout the week, advancing from no participation Wednesday to limited activity Thursday before turning in a full workout Friday. With the Cardinals choosing not to put a designation on his name, Hopkins should be in the clear to serve as Kyler Murray's top target in Week 17. Expect Hopkins to draw shadow coverage from elite cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who held the wideout to eight receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets back in Week 13.