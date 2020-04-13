Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Clears hurdle, joins Cards
Hopkins passed a physical Monday, officially clearing the way for him to join the Cardinals, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Hopkins has been a modicum of health in seven pro seasons, missing just two outings overall. He's also played at least 1,000 offensive snaps in each of the past six years while posting a 98-1,328-9 line on 163 targets per 16 games during that stretch. In the aftermath of obtaining Hopkins from the Texans, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury mentioned "no concern" about the trade becoming official, and the wide receiver completing a physical unscathed does as much. Arizona brass already has floated extending Hopkins' current contract -- his five-year, $81 million deal runs through the 2022 season -- but in any case he'll immediately serve as the No. 1 option for second-year signal-caller Kyler Murray in the coming campaign.
