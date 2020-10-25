Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he's "hopeful" that Hopkins (ankle) -- who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks -- will be able to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The tone of Rapoport's report seemingly aligns with one issued late Saturday by Adam Schefter of ESPN, who relayed that the wideout is expected to play against Seattle despite turning in only one limited practice this week. A schedule change earlier in the week pushed the Seahawks-Cardinals game back from 3:25 p.m. ET to 7:20 p.m. ET, so Hopkins' fantasy managers will be forced to sweat out his status a little bit longer than initially anticipated. In the past, Hopkins has shown the ability to play effectively with limited or no practice time in advance, so he should still represent one of the top fantasy receivers of the Week 7 slate while matching up with a shaky Seattle secondary.