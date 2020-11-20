Hopkins secured five of eight targets for 51 yards in the Cardinals' 28-21 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Four days after bringing in a game-winning Hail Mary heave from Kyler Murray, Hopkins had a much more subdued performance that saw him check in second to Larry Fitzgerald in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the Cardinals for the night. Hopkins could have had a more productive night had it not been for an uncharacteristic drop on a play where he appeared capable of gaining at least 10 yards and an offensive holding penalty in the end zone on J.R. Sweezy that turned the play result from an eight-yard catch to a safety. Hopkins has had his two quietest games of the season in terms of receiving yardage over the last three contests, and he'll look to reverse that trend at the expense of the Patriots in a Week 12 road matchup on Sunday, Nov. 29.