Hopkins (hip) was held out of practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Just before halftime of this past Saturday's loss to the 49ers, Hopkins went to the locker room after failing to haul in a pass in the back left corner of the end zone. He continued to gut out what was believed to be an upper-body injury and played a typical 91 percent of the snaps on offense, but he put up just 48 yards on eight catches and 12 targets. Upon the release of the Cardinals' first Week 17 practice report, though, Hopkins is listed with hip next to his name. He'll look to get past the concern in advance of Sunday's road matchup with the Rams.