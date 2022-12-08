Hopkins didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
According to Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com, Hopkins wasn't seen during the portion of the session open to the media, and now the reason for his absence has come into focus. Hopkins will have a pair of chances to get in some on-field work this week before the Cardinals potentially hand him a designation for Monday's game against the Patriots. Rondale Moore (groin) joined Hopkins as a non-participant Thursday, so Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Greg Dortch (thumb) and Robbie Anderson currently are the healthy wide receivers on Arizona's active roster.
