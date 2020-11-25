Hopkins missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
There's no reason to believe yet that Hopkins is dealing with symptoms related to COVID-19, but he and tight end Maxx Williams both are tending to illnesses to kick off Week 12 preparations. Hopkins will have two more days to put it behind him before the Cardinals will make a determination on his potential to play Sunday at New England.
