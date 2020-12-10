Hopkins (non-injury/neck/back) didn't practice Thursday.

Listed as a non-participant for a non-injury-related reason on Wednesday's practice report, Hopkins now has a pair of health concerns attached to his name. As such, there's a shred of doubt about his potential to play Sunday against the Giants, but he could quell all concerns by returning to practice Friday. In the end, Hopkins' status should be watched closely as the week draws to a close.

