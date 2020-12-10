Hopkins (non-injury/neck/back) didn't practice Thursday.
Listed as a non-participant for a non-injury-related reason on Wednesday's practice report, Hopkins now has a pair of health concerns attached to his name. As such, there's a shred of doubt about his potential to play Sunday against the Giants, but he could quell all concerns by returning to practice Friday. In the end, Hopkins' status should be watched closely as the week draws to a close.
More News
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Grabs fifth TD of season•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Approaching sixth 1,000-yard season•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Full practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Dealing with Illness•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Contained in Week 11 loss•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Hauls in miraculous game-winning TD•