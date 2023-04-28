GM Monti Ossenfort indicated that he doesn't expect the Cardinals to trade Hopkins during the NFL Draft, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

When asked if the veteran wideout might be on the move as the draft progresses, Ossenfort noted Thursday, "I don't foresee that happening," adding "DeAndre's a Cardinal...and we're moving forward." That said, considering Hopkins' looming $30.75 million salary cap hit in 2023, it's possible that offseason trade speculation regarding the 30-year-old could linger after the draft is over. For now, however, Hopkins sits atop an Arizona WR depth chart that also includes Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore. In nine games with the Cards last season, Hopkins recorded a 64/717/3 receiving line.