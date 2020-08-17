Coach Kliff Kingsbury relayed Monday that he expects Hopkins (hamstring) to return to practice soon, NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports.
Hopkins has now missed two straight practices due to a sore hamstring, but the Cardinals are downplaying the star wideout's issue and don't expect it to linger. Once he's back on the field, Hopkins will look to continue building his rapport with QB Kyler Murray in advance of Week 1.
