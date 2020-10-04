Hopkins (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 28-year-old is considered a game-time decision by coach Kliff Kingsbury on Friday, but he's apparently likely to play Sunday if he can avoid a pregame setback. Hopkins was unable to practice all week, so it's probably safe to continue to consider him a game-time call, despite the optimistic outlook heading into Sunday.
