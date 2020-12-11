Hopkins (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, but coach Kliff Kingsbury expects the wide receiver to play, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Hopkins has a track record of playing through injuries at a high level, and his Friday return to practice -- albeit as a limited participant -- suggests he should be ready to play. We should know for sure by 11:30 am ET, as the Cardinals have an early kickoff for their trip to the East Coast.