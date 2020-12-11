Hopkins (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, but coach Kliff Kingsbury expects the wide receiver to play, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Hopkins has a track record of playing through injuries at a high level, and his Friday return to practice -- albeit as a limited participant -- suggests he should be ready to play. We should know for sure by 11:30 am ET, as the Cardinals have an early kickoff for their trip to the East Coast.
More News
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Returns to practice•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: DNP with two injuries Thursday•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Grabs fifth TD of season•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Approaching sixth 1,000-yard season•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Full practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Dealing with Illness•