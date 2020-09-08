Hopkins (hamstring) agreed Tuesday with the Cardinals on a two-year, $54.5 million contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Now locked up through the 2024 season, Hopkins' annual average salary of $27.25 million makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. He'll receive a $27.5 million signing bonus and take home $42.75 million guaranteed in the new deal, which also includes a no-trade clause. The Cardinals' big financial commitment is a deserved reward for Hopkins, who earned first-team All-Pro honors in each of his final three years with the Texans before being traded in March. While serving as the top target in a Kyler Murray-led Arizona offense that is expected to run one of the NFL's fastest tempos, Hopkins should have a good chance at reaching 1,500 receiving yards for the third time in his career.
