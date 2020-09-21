Hopkins caught eight of nine targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-15 win over Washington.

While he wasn't able to replicate the massive target volume he saw in his Cards debut, Hopkins was still Kyler Murray's favorite option on the day and grabbed his first TD in an Arizona uniform in the first quarter to open the scoring. Hopkins will look to keep rolling in Week 3 at home against a Lions defense that's surrendered 69 points through its first two games.