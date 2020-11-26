Hopkins (illness) practiced in full Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After sitting out Wednesday, Hopkins handled every practice rep one day later, all but clearing him for Sunday's game in New England. He'll seek his sixth 100-yard outing of the season against a Patriots defense that has surrendered a league-worst 9.7 yards per target to wide receivers this season.
