Hopkins (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The Cardinals kept Hopkins off the practice field throughout the week, but they haven't given up hope he can play in Sunday's game. A 'questionable' designation is all but assured at this point, with the final decision potentially being made just a few hours before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Hopkins leads the NFL in both targets (37) and team target share (35.9 percent), so his presence -- or lack thereof -- is about as important as it gets in terms of both real-football and fantasy-football impact. Fellow Cardinals wideout Christian Kirk (groin) is also a game-time decision.