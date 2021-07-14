Hopkins was able to build on-field chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray during the Cardinals' offseason program, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

Murray was banged up at the end of last year, but he and Hopkins returned healthy for the start of the offseason program, participating in both voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp. The 29-year-old wideout accounted for 29.4 percent of Arizona's targets last season, ranking third in the NFL with 1,407 receiving yards and tied for second with 115 receptions. A better rushing attack or a bounce-back season from offseason acquisition A.J. Green could cost Hopkins a few targets this year, but he's still among the handful of favorites to lead the league in the category.