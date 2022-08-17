Coach Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals ran some 10 personnel with Hopkins (suspension) and A.J. Green serving as outside receivers and Marquise Brown (hamstring) and Rondale Moore in the slot at Monday's practice, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Monday marked the first occasion since the start of training camp in which both Kyler Murray and Brown both practiced, and it appears the offense was working on air raid concepts, perhaps with the regular season in mind. Hopkins himself won't be able to suit up until Week 7 (Thursday, Oct. 20 against the Saints) due to his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, but he's at least been healthy in training camp after an injury-plagued 2021. While his impact on the field won't be felt until late October, the three-time first team All-Pro could be a beneficiary of Kingsbury's game planning once he's available.