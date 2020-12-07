Hopkins caught eight of 13 targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Rams.

The Cards' No. 1 wideout faced tough coverage once again from Jalen Ramsey, but he still grabbed a four-yard TD late in the third quarter, his fifth score of the season. Hopkins also hauled in enough yardage to record his sixth career 1,000-yard campaign. His run of difficult matchups continues in Week 14 against James Bradberry and a Giants defense that just stifled Russell Wilson in an upset win.