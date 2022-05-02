The NFL issued a six-game suspension to Hopkins on Monday for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hopkins could choose to appeal the suspension, but if the six-game ban stands, he would appear in 11 games or fewer for the second season in a row. The Cardinals may have been aware of a possible suspension for Hopkins, given their surprise acquisition of Marquise Brown from the Ravens on Thursday. If Hopkins does in fact miss time early on in the 2022 season, Brown, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore would likely operate as the primary wideouts for quarterback Kyler Murray.