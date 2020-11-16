Hopkins caught seven of 12 targets for 127 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-30 win over the Bills.

The TD grab immediately went down as one of the greatest catches in Cardinals history -- on the final play of the game, Kyler Murray escaped pressure and heaved a 43-yard hail mary into the end zone that Hopkins somehow came down with despite triple coverage from Buffalo's three best defensive backs (Tre'Davious White, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer). Hopkins has been everything the Cards hoped for in a No. 1 receiver when they picked him up from the Texans in the offseason, and he heads into Week 11's clash with a porous Seahawks defense on pace for a career high in catches, as well as his third career 1,500-yard campaign.