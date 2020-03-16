Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Headed to Arizona in blockbuster
The Cardinals have traded Hopkins and a fourth-round draft pick to the Texans in exchange for running back David Johnson as well as second and fourth-round choices, ESPN's Sarah Barshop reports.
This stunning blockbuster shakes up both the Cardinals' pass-catching corps as well as Houston's backfield. Young QB Kyler Murray now has a new No. 1 option in Hopkins, who will head a loaded Arizona wideout corps that also includes Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk .
