Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Headed to Arizona in blockbuster

The Cardinals have traded Hopkins and a fourth-round draft pick to the Texans in exchange for running back David Johnson as well as second and fourth-round choices, ESPN's Sarah Barshop reports.

This stunning blockbuster shakes up both the Cardinals' pass-catching corps as well as Houston's backfield. Young QB Kyler Murray now has a new No. 1 option in Hopkins, who will head a loaded Arizona wideout corps that also includes Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk .