Hopkins caught four of his 10 targets for 35 yards during Sunday's 18-7 loss to the Rams.

Hopkins still attracted a robust number of offensive looks in what turned out to be the Cardinals' 2020 finale, but a first-quarter injury to Kyler Murray (ankle) put a dent in the star receiver's output. With Murray unavailable for more than 45 minutes of game action before his fourth-quarter return, Hopkins produced his second-lowest yardage total of the 2020 campaign. Despite a down performance to close out his eighth pro season, Hopkins carries a fourth consecutive Pro Bowl nod, 115 receptions, 1,407 yards and six touchdowns out of his debut campaign with the Cardinals. He's under contract with Arizona for four more seasons, providing ample time for him and his 23-year-old signal-caller to continue strengthening chemistry.