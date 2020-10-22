Hopkins (ankle) wasn't on the field for the open portion of Thursday's team workout and is destined to go down as a non-participant on Arizona's practice report, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Coming off Monday's win over Dallas, Hopkins has now been sidelined for the first two of the Cardinals' three practices Week 7. The Cardinals could just be giving the wideout some extra maintenance on a short week, but he'll still likely need to fit in some on-field activity during Friday's session in order for fantasy managers to feel better about his chances of playing Sunday against the Seahawks. Hopkins was limited to a season-low two receptions against the Cowboys, but he salvaged his stat line to some degree by ripping off a 60-yard catch-and-run in third quarter.