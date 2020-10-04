Hopkins recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 41 yards in Week 4 against Carolina.

Hopkins continued to command plenty of targets, as he drew 29 percent of Kyler Murray's attempts. Despite hauling in a high percentage of those looks, Hopkins was unable to work deep down the field as his longest reception went for only 13 yards. While he was able to suit up, Hopkins was held out of practice all week leading up to this contest which may have hindered his ability to play at his usual explosive level. He'll look to return to form in Week 5 in a matchup against the Jets.