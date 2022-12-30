Hopkins left Friday's practice early with a knee injury, and the Cardinals will see how he feels Saturday before making a decision for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bad news seems to come in bunches for the Cardinals this year, and a potential absence for their No. 1 receiver was announced at the same time Colt McCoy was ruled out due to a recurrence of concussion symptoms. David Blough will be the fourth QB to start for the Cardinals this year, and he may not have Hopkins at his disposal. Many fantasy managers will be left with tough decisions if Hopkins plays, as he might play fewer snaps than usual and see his targets from someone less accurate than McCoy.