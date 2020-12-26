Hopkins left Saturday's game after suffering an injury to his upper torso, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear whether Hopkins suffered an injury to his upper chest or abdomen, but the star receiver was clearly in pain after failing to catch a touchdown reception in the back left corner of the end zone nearing the end of the second quarter. He walked off under his own power but was immediately taken to the locker room and it's unclear what his status may be for the rest of Saturday's game.
More News
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Winning TD caps season-best effort•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Ready for Week 15•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Wednesday's DNP unrelated to injury•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Not seen at Wednesday's practice•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Sixth 100-yard game with Cards•