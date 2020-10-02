Hopkins (ankle), a game-time decision, is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The official designation was a foregone conclusion once coach Kliff Kingsbury referred to his star wideout as a game-time call. Kingsbury's statement didn't exactly provide clarity, as he first said "if [Hopkins] can go, he'll go", but then mentioned that it was still early in the season and the team wouldn't want to put Hopkins on the field "if he isn't feeling his best," per Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site. Whatever the case, Hopkins was held out of practice all week and now appears truly questionable ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Fellow Cardinals wideout Christian Kirk (groin) is also a game-time decision, so it's possible the team ends up relying on Larry Fitzgerald, Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson and Trent Sherfield at wide receiver. The inactive list will be released about 90 minutes prior to kickoff, per usual.