Hopkins (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hopkins made a sudden appearance on Thursday's injury report as a non-participant due to a hamstring issue, explaining his absence from the media-access portion of that session. On Friday, coach Kliff Kingsbury clarified the situation, telling Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com that Hopkins' DNP was maintenance-related. With a capped practice under his belt, Hopkins has one more chance to get back to all activity Saturday before Arizona potentially gives him a designation for Monday's game against the 49ers in Mexico City.
