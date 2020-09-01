Hopkins didn't practice Monday or Tuesday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hopkins dealt with a hamstring injury in mid-August but missed only a few days of practice. It isn't clear if his absence this week is related or not, so we'll need to see what coach Kliff Kingsbury says during his next media session.
More News
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Resumes practicing•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Expected back soon•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Tending to hamstring tightness•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Clears hurdle, joins Cards•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: No worry about physical exam•
-
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Headed to Arizona in blockbuster•