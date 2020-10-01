Hopkins (ankle) isn't participating in the open portion of Thursday's practice, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hopkins is thus slated to be listed as "DNP" on the Cardinals' practice report for the second straight day, creating more uncertainty about his status for Sunday's game in Carolina. During his seven years with the Texans, Hopkins often showed an ability to play through injuries at a high level while logging little to no practice time in advance, which should give fantasy managers some reassurance about his Week 4 prospects. The Cardinals will decide whether Hopkins will carry an injury designation into the weekend based on what he's able to do at Friday's practice.