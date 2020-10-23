Hopkins (ankle) was held out of practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hopkins has yet to participate in practice this week, the result of an ankle injury. He's been relatively healthy in seven-plus seasons as a pro, missing just two of a possible 114 games, so his status bears watching on Friday's injury report.
