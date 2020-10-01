Hopkins (ankle) was held out of practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Officially, Hopkins has yet to practice this week, but one session remains for him to make his presence felt. Even if he doesn't, he proved capable of logging little to no practice reps and still suiting up on game day in his previous stop in Houston, so there's a decent chance he can log another DNP and be available Sunday at Carolina. Friday's injury will give the final word on Hopkins' status going into the weekend.
