Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: No worry about physical exam

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said there is "no concern" about finalizing the trade involving Hopkins and David Johnson, NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports.

Travel restrictions have prevented Hopkins and Johnson from undergoing physical exams with their new teams, which means the deal that was agreed upon three weeks ago still hasn't been processed through the league office. The Cardinals, seemingly unworried, have even taken the step of reaching out to Hopkins' representatives to discuss a new contract, with the veteran wideout entering the third season of a five-year, $81 million extension. Hopkins' dissatisfaction with his contract likely played a role in the recent trade agreement, as Texans coach/GM Bill O'Brien didn't want to set the precedent of renegotiating with three years remaining on a deal, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. In any case, the Texans and Cardinals expect the Hopkins/Johnson trade to become official before the start of the NFL Draft on Apr. 23.